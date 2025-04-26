Djokovic can feel the changes coming in tennis

Madrid: Novak Djokovic, winner of a record 24 Grand Slam titles, says he can feel the changes taking place in tennis.

People have started to accept, he says, that there is no more Roger Federer, no more Rafael Nadal and — soon — no more Djokovic.

“You can feel there’s a shift,” the 37-year-old said ahead of his opening match at this year’s Madrid Open, where he will try to win a milestone 100th tour-level title.

“Not only in terms of the generations of players (who now have) the main focus and attention. But I guess it takes a little bit of time for people to accept the fact that Roger and Rafa are not playing, and (Andy) Murray, and I guess one day myself.”

Djokovic said he has been trying his best to “represent the older guys, the older generation,” and bring a “positive effect to the tournaments and to the tour itself.” “That’s also one of the reasons why I keep on playing,” he said.