Djokovic advances to face Medvedev

Adelaide: Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev.

The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-3 on Friday.

“It’s never easy to play your compatriot,” Medvedev said.

“I’m happy that I managed to really raise my level, especially in the end of both sets, and really happy to be through to the semis.”

Medvedev is the 2021 US Open champion, but has lost twice in the finals in Australia and in 2021 it was against Djokovic.

“For sure I played well last year and I’m playing well right now,” Medvedev said,

“To be honest, that’s all that matters.

In order to win a slam, or be in the final, you have to be at your best for seven

matches.”