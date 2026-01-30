Divya to debut at Norway Chess

Stavanger: Indian Grandmaster and World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh will make her debut at Norway Chess Women later this year, becoming the youngest player to compete in the women’s tournament since its launch in 2024. Deshmukh will arrive in Oslo for the prestigious tournament, scheduled from May 25 to June 5, following a breakthrough season last year that firmly established her name. The 19-year-old achieved milestones on way to winning the Women’s World Cup. agencies