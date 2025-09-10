Dismal show by Indian shooters at WC

Ningbo: India’s campaign in the ISSF World Cup was off to a disappointing start with the 10m air pistol and rifle mixed teams failing to reach the finals here on Tuesday.

The two Indian pairs in 10m air pistol mixed team event finished 11th and 13th respectively in the qualification, while in 10m air rifle rifle mixed team section, the country’s combinations finished 14th and 34th.

The pair of Surbhi Rao and young Amit Sharma, competing in his third World Cup, ended up 11th with an aggregate qualification round score of 594.

Surbhi shot 284 while Sharma scored 290 as the pair missed the four-par final by a huge margin. China, with a combined score of 585, topped the qualification and went on to win the gold by defeating Czech Republic 17-5 in the gold-medal match.

The other Indian pair of Olympian Rhythm Sangwan and Nishant Rawat finished 13th in the 21-team field, aggregating 571. Rhythm shot 299 while 23-year-old Rawat, competing in only his second World Cup, managed 282 after two poor series of 91 and 92, followed by 99.