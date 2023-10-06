Dipika-Harinder bag gold, Ghosal settles for silver in squash

Hangzhou: Veterans Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu survived some anxious moments to clinch the mixed doubles gold, but Saurav Ghosal settled for singles silver on Thursday as Indian squash players recorded their best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

Dipika and Harinder eked out a 11-10 11-10 win over Malaysian duo of Aifa Binti Azman and Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal in a tense 35 minute final to fetch India’s second gold medal in squash at the ongoing event. However, it was disappointment for India’s top player Ghosal as he lost to Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11 in a little over an hour.

But that wouldn’t take sheen out of India’s brilliant outing in thesquash competition in Hangzhou, where they bettered the country’s effort in the Incheon Games 2014.