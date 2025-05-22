Diksha leads Indian charge at Jabra Ladies Open

Evian-les-Bains: In-form Indian golfer Diksha Dagar will look to build on her top-10 finishes and aim for the title when she tees off at the Ladies European Tour’s Jabra Open starting here on Thursday.

Aside from Diksha, the Indian challenge will also include Tvesa Malik, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi.

Pranavi Urs, who injured her wrist during the Dutch Ladies Open and had to withdraw, will rest out this and the next week. Diksha has moved into the top five of the Order of Merit after finishing tied ninth at the Dutch Ladies Open while Avani is placed 39th in that list after her tied 19th finish at the same event.

Hitaashee also impressed last week as she finished tied 12th in her first LET (Ladies European Tour) appearance this season.