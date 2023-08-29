Difficult situations still excites me: Kohli

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli has mastered several obstacles during his illustrious career but the former Indian skipper on Monday said the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 presents him with an exciting new challenge, something he still relishes after a decade and half of top flight cricket.

The 13th edition of the quadrennial extravaganza will be played in India across October and November, and Kohli said he is gearing up for the challenge of playing a World Cup at home.

“Any challenge in front of you, you look forward to it. When difficulty comes in front of you get excited. You don’t shy away from it. After 15 years I still like encounters, and the World Cup 2023 is one (challenge). It excites me, I need something new to, you know, propel me to another level,” said Kohli during an vent here.