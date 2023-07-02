Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra nails gold in Lausanne Meet

New Delhi: The growing legacy of Neeraj Chopra has become part of folklore. On Friday night, the dashing Indian track and field star added another big medal to his collection. He nailed gold in the Diamond League Meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, throwing the javelin 87.66 metres.



Well past midnight, India time, Neeraj kept Indian athletic buffs engaged on social media as they followed his “throws” on websites. Participating in big athletics meets and winning medals has become a habit for him. Since the time Neeraj won a historic gold medal for India in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Armyman has been in the news.

For some, he was the answer to a nation starved of gold and glory in the biggest international sporting arena. What has made fans even more happy is that Neeraj has not rested on one big laurel and national awards . He has found ways to come back, despite adversity, and be on winning mode.

Having missed a few events in the lead up to the Diamond League, owing to a niggle, Neeraj Chopra was not in the best shape, physically. He knew, what mattered was coming up with that one throw, that one effort, to stamp his class. The fifth attempt saw Neeraj hurl the javelin in air. It traversed a distance of 87.66 metres before landing on terra firma with a golden kiss. That was it.

“I was feeling a bit nervous coming back from an injury. It was a bit cold here (in Lausanne),” said Neeraj Chopra. “I am still far from my best, but I feel I am getting better. I am relieved it’s coming together well for me. A win is a win and I will take that happily,” said a jubilant Neeraj Chopra.

A lot of people who follow Neeraj Chopra’s exploits through media and social media keep speculating when he will hit the 90-metre mark, which is supposed to be huge. But then, in track and field, what matters is winning, whatever be the timing clocked on the track or distance measured in field events. The 90-metre things is more like romancing with a figure which is fascinating in many ways. A rough comparison can be made with, perhaps, a fast bowler unleashing a delivery at 100 miles per hour.

What next for Neeraj Chopra? There is hardly anything left for him as his voyage over the last five years has been so captivating. Well, Neeraj thinks otherwise. The simpleton that he is, Neeraj wants his voracious appetite to result in more medals.

“I wanted to win so I’m super happy with the results but I also want to go back to training and fix some of the things that I noticed and that are going to make me stronger. Lausanne always treats me well. Last year I won and this year too, so I look forward to coming again next year and win again! The next competition, Budapest, will be a big one for me!”

Neeraj has two big assignments coming up, the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary in August and the Asian Gamed in Hangzhou,. China. Neeraj has been training mostly abroad and keeps himself well preserved and in good shape. It is almost impossible to be in such a high intensity sport for over five years and not lose focus. His effort on Friday was more mental, more of a psychological war, where he beat the field. That aspect marks him out as a superb champion, very different from others in the world who are also part of the javelin firmament.

Before the World Championship, Neeraj will be in Saarbrcuken, Germany, from July 5 to 31. He will next train in Magglingen, Switzerland, from August 1 to 20.

The dates for the World Championship are August 19 to 27. The postponed Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2023. The Government of India takes care of all his travel bills, coaching and related expenses.