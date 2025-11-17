Dhruvh Goswami emerges national champion

Coimbatore: Dhruvh Goswami stole the show at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday as he won the LGB F4 national title in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship 2025.

The 18-year-old was a picture of calm as he teased his car through two races on the last day to emerge champion with an aggregate of 83 points. Diljith TS came second overall, and Monith Kumaran third.

Calm, cool and composed, Dhruvh soaked in the pressure like a sponge. It was a hot day at the track and Dhruvh showed pace to scorch the track. If he had shown speed in the morning in the 15-lap race to seal it in 21:38. 531, Dhruvh showed a willingness

to push hard in the last race, spread over 20 laps. His timing was 26:08.444

Last year, Dhruvh was champion in the novice category. This season, he has gained in strength.

“I feel I just did what the team said, it has been a learning curve.

To be racing alongside past champions was a learning curve,” said Dhruvh, the new national champion in LGB F4 category. Indeed, even on the podium, he was a picture of modesty.

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Anish D Shetty won the race and emerged overall champion as well. Anish set a quick pace as he ate up the track with ease.

The rider from Bengaluru completed 10 laps in 13:32.718. Finishing second was Navaneeth Kumar, followed by Kayan Zubin Patel.

The bike races provided plenty of thrill to the fans who had turned up on a hot day.

This year, the Levitas Cup has been introduced for the first time. For newcomers, shifting from karting to racing, it is a good platform.

The cars used are Maruti Ignis, where work has been done to make it reliable for racing.

Jai Prakash Venkat from Coimbatore emerged champion this season with 76 points. He has been in terrific form this season and

shown consistency. Coming second, overall, was Sidharth Balasundaram (50) points, and Nitin AR in third place (33) points.