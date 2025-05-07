Dhoni skips practice but ‘will play’

Kolkata: Crowd favourite Mahendra Singh Dhoni skipped practice for the second consecutive day as fans thronging the Eden Gardens on Tuesday faced disappointment again.

However, his ardent supporters took solace from Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons’ confirmation about the talisman’s participation in Wednesday’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders, a must-win outing for the home team.

Simons said the 43-year-old Dhoni is “fine” and “will play” the game, which could be his last competitive outing at the hallowed venue.

“Yes, he’s expected to play tomorrow,” said Simons, explaining that Dhoni knows exactly how to manage his preparation. “With regards to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is,” he added.