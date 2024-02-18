Dhoni picked as skipper of IPL’s all-time greatest team

New Delhi: Iconic Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Sunday selected as the leader of IPL’s all-time greatest team which was picked to celebrate the success of world’s most-popular T20 league which was launched in 2008.

The selection panel consisted of former cricketers Wasim Akram, Matthew Hayden, Tom Moody and Dale Steyn. About 70 journalists were also part of the selection process. Australia’s fiery David Warner and India’s batting main stay Virat Kohli were chosen as openers while ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle was given the number three spot in batting order.

The middle-order consisted of Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, Suryakumar Yadav and Dhoni, while Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Kieron Pollard were the three all-rounders in the 15-member squad.

Rashid Khan, wily Sunil Narine and Yuzvendra Chahal formed the spin attack while Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah were the unanimous choice for the fast bowlers’ slots. The marquee tournament will complete 16 years of the first-ever IPL auction on February 20, 2024.

In the realm of IPL cricket, few names shine as brightly as that of Dhoni. Widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in cricket history, his leadership prowess has garnered praise from peers and pundits alike.