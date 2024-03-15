‘Dhoni may promote someone to captain CSK in middle overs during this IPL’

Bengaluru: Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu said on Friday that MS Dhoni might exploit the Impact Player rule to hand over captaincy duties in the middle overs during the upcoming IPL to groom a new leader for the five-time champions.

The Super Kings had given the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 but the left-arm spinner stepped down midway through the tournament following a series of losses and handed back the leadership role to Dhoni.

Ever since, he continued to lead CSK and landed their record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023. But at 42, Dhoni is not getting any younger and Chennai will have to find a new leader sooner than later. “With the Impact Player rule, he (Dhoni) can take a back seat and promote someone to captain their side in the middle (overs). So this year might be a transition year for CSK. If it’s his last year, if he decides to play for a few more years, I think he would be the captain. I would personally like to

see him as a captain,” Rayudu told Star Sports Press Room.