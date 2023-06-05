Dhanush Srikanth wins India’s third gold in shooting

Suhl: Dhanush Srikanth won the men’s 10m air rifle event in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, giving India their third gold of the competition so far, here on Monday.

Dhanush posted 249.4 in the 24-shot final to leave silver winning Swede, Pontus Kallin, a clear 1.3 points behind in a clinical display. Frenchman Romain Aufrere won the bronze.

India also picked up a bronze in the skeet mixed team competition, when Harmehar Lally and Sanjana Sood defeated their Swedish opponents David Jonsson and Felicia Ros in a shoot-off.

India now lead the medal tally with three

gold, one silver and two bronze, ahead of the USA who have two gold and one silver thus far. Late in the day, the women’s 10m air rifle final is also scheduled.

Three Indians made the final of the junior men’s 10m air rifle. Besides Dhanush, who qualified sixth with a score of 628.4, Pratham Bhadana finished above him in fifth with 628.7.