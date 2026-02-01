Devika goes all the way, grabs her first BWF title

Bangkok: Young Indian shuttler Devika Sihag clinched her maiden BWF Super 300 crown after Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei retired midway through the women’s singles final of the Thailand Masters, a $250,000 event, here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old from Haryana was leading 21-8, 6-3 when world No. 68 Goh, a two-time former world junior champion, pulled out due to a hamstring injury, handing the Indian the biggest title of her career..

“I’m really happy today as this is my first Super 300 title. I’m excited to play more tournaments ahead,” Devika said.

“I’ve played very good matches here. I’ve learnt a lot. I’ll implement them in my game and rectify my mistakes. Coming into the match I didn’t think about winning or losing, rather wanted to give my 100%. That gave me the confidence.I thought to start with a good pace initially, and that worked well. She was tired I believe & had cramps.”

With this victory, Devika becomes only the third Indian woman to win a Super 300 women’s singles title, joining an elite list that includes PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

Ranked world No. 63, Devika trains under coach Umendra Rana at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru and has also been sharpening her game alongside two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

The final brought ecstasy for Devika but agony for her opponent Goh, who looked exhausted after playing four long three-game matches in the run-up to the final. On Sunday, the Malaysian looked visibly tired as her movement was laboured.