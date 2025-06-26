Despite win, Chopra not content with performance

Ostrava: Neeraj Chopra may have clinched the Golden Spike title in his maiden appearance at the meet, but the former Olympic champion was far from satisfied with his performance.

Chopra’s best throw of 85.29m was enough to secure the win in a nine-man field at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event here on Tuesday. “I am not that happy with my performance today, but I am very happy with the trophy I won,” said Chopra.

“I used to watch this meeting a lot as a kid. I watched people like Jan Zelezny and Usain Bolt winning the Golden Spike and I dreamt of winning one as well. Now the dream has come true,” he added.

Though he led the field, Chopra admitted he fell short of his own expectations. “I know the javelin throw is very popular in Czechia. I just wish I could have performed better for them,” said Chopra.