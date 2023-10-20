‘Despite lack of assistance from pitches, Indian spinners have done exceptional job’

Pune: Opener Shubman Gill feels India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have done an “exceptional” job on pitches that have not favoured them in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Jadeja and Kuldeep teamed up to tame Bangladesh’s batters here on Thursday, contributing to India’s seven-wicket win.

Jadeja was in his elements, returning a measly spell of 10-0-38-2 while also taking a spectacular catch, whereas Kuldeep once again displayed his variations and skills to help restrict Bangladesh to 256/8.

The Indian spinners came into operation after Bangladesh had raced to 90 for no loss in 14 overs. “I think leading up to the World Cup, especially when we were playing in Sri Lanka, the wickets were assisting spin. But here, I do not think (that) after the first match, there was much assistance for the spinners,” Gill told reporters here on Thursday. “But the way they have bowled in the middle overs (they) have been exceptional. And that has been actually game-changing for us.

“At one point, we were looking at maybe 300-320 (given) the way their openers were batting, but the way, especially in the middle overs, our bowlers are coming in especially spinners and getting us those crucial breakthroughs and keeping the pressure on the batsmen that is a big difference for us,” Gill added.

India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets with more than eight overs to spare to record their fourth consecutive win in the competition. The win gave the team additional confidence as a group since India next face New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Virat Kohli scored his 48th century in ODIs a feat accomplished only after KL Rahul decided to let

the No 3 score the remaining 15 runs which India needed to win and the batter to complete his ton.

However, Bangladesh’s spinner Nasum Ahmed bowled one down the leg side which was not called a wide by the umpire Richard Kettleborough, and Kohli hit a six soon to complete his ton and India’s win.

Gill was asked if he thought the wide ball was intentional. “I don’t know if he intentionally tried to bowl wide, or he was just trying to keep it

tight and then (it) went away,” he said.

Among the highlights of India’s fourth win on the trot in the World Cup were Jadeja’s diving catch to his right to dismiss Mushfirqur Rahim and KL Rahul taking a one-handed catch to get rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Gill provided insights into India’s mindset when it comes to their approach during training sessions.

“We all spend a lot of time on our fielding, because as a batsman I don’t know how many balls I will face in the match but I know for

sure that I will be there for 50 overs and I will field for 50 overs,” he said.