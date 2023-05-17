Desilt entire sewer network in phased manner, says CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday directed officials to ensure desilting of the city’s entire sewer system, cleaning at least 20 per cent of sewer lines every year so that the whole 9000-km-long network is cleaned up in five years, according to a statement.

The chief minister said in a statement this is the first time any government has decided to desilt and clean the entire sewer system of Delhi. It will be adopted as a regular exercise, he said.

The desilting of sewer system will “radically” aid the cause of Yamuna cleaning, he said.

At least 20 per cent sewer lines will be cleaned up each year and within five years, the whole system will be completely cleaned, he said.

This extensive cleaning process will be executed in five phases, ensuring that every sewer line within Delhi is meticulously cleaned within a span of five years. In addition to the physical cleaning operations, the chief minister has instructed authorities to establish proper waste disposal systems for the silt removed, it said.