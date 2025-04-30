Depleted Mohun Bagan not giving up on domestic treble

Bhubaneswar: An under-strength Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to prove a point when it faces FC Goa in a semifinal match of the Super Cup football tournament here on Wednesday.

The Mariners have come to the tournament with an all-Indian squad except for Portuguese defender Nuno Reis but they stunned Kerala Blasters 2-1 in the quarterfinals and are just two wins away from a domestic treble.

FC Goa, who finished second in the ISL, will, however, be tougher opponents than the Blasters, according to Mohun Bagan SG coach Bastab Roy, who labelled the Super Cup campaign as an “exposure trip”.

The Gaurs are one of the only two sides to beat Mohun Bagan SG during the regular season. “FC Goa are, without a doubt, a better and a stronger team than Kerala Blasters. So my job is not easy. But my players are focussed and ready. It’s an exposure trip for the young boys and some seniors as well. It’s a semi-final and I’ve told my boys to enjoy the game,” said Roy.

“We’re not thinking about being champions right now. Winning the first match was good for us because we now get one more chance. Obviously, it’s a semi-final and if we win, we will get a chance to play the final, and then we’ll think of being the

champions,” Roy added.