Denmark’s Axelsen wins badminton men’s gold

Paris: Viktor Axelsen is once again the Olympic badminton champion. The 30-year-old from Denmark defended his men’s singles title Monday by beating

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand for the gold medal. Axelsen defeated Vitidsarn 21-11, 21-11 in the final in just 52 minutes.

Axelsen celebrated by running around the court and waving the red-and-white Danish flag over his head.

Fans in the stands chanted, “Viktor! Viktor!”

Axelsen went over to a young fan and handed over his racket while receiving a constant standing ovation from the crowd.

Axelsen became the first European to win back-to-back badminton singles gold at the Olympics.

Like in Tokyo three years ago, his medal in Paris is the only one earned by a European in the sport.

China won five badminton medals; two silvers and three bronze. South Korea, Japan and Malaysia had two apiece.

An Se-young of South Korea beat He Bing Jiao of China for bronze earlier in the day.