Denmark squad hit by sickness ahead of World Cup qualifier against Scotland

Copenhagen: Denmark’s national team has been hit by sickness ahead of its final World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Tuesday. Head coach Brian Riemer said two players were ill, as well as another member of staff — potentially disrupting preparations for the crucial match at Hampden Park.

Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Hojlund missed Denmark’s 2-2 draw with Belarus on Saturday, which makes the showdown with Scotland a decider for top spot in Group C and automatic qualification for the World Cup. First-placed Denmark is one point ahead of Scotland in second.

“We are in a situation where the doctor is on it. It is the season for such things,” said Riemer in quotes reported by The Guardian newspaper. “You can’t protect yourself 100% but we are doing everything we can and right now our hope and assessment is that we have put a plug in it and that on Tuesday we have 24 men who are fit for a fight and ready to play. “Is it a worry ahead of Scotland? Yes, if you ask me if I would have wished that there had been no illness, and that there also will not be on Tuesday, then of course that’s the answer.”

Scotland was beaten 3-2 by Greece on Saturday and missed the chance to move clear of Denmark at the top of the group.