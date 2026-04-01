Deniz the menace

STUTTGART: Germany forward Deniz Undav came off the bench to score an 88th-minute goal that secured a 2-1 victory over Ghana in a friendly

on Monday, boosting his chances of making the World Cup squad.

The VfB Stuttgart striker, who ​is second on the Bundesliga scorers’ list with 18 goals, made the most of a second-half ‌appearance in front of a home crowd, bagging the winner with a flick over the Ghana keeper. The winning goal came after Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann had raised eyebrows on Friday when Undav was left on the bench as they beat Switzerland 4-3.

“A perfect evening. It was amazing to hear this support from ​the fans,” Undav said. “I came in and scored the goal but what is more important is that ​we won the game because otherwise it does not mean much.”

Asked whether he would settle for a substitute’s role at the World Cup as Nagelsmann had hinted, Undav said he had discussed his position with the coach. “I accept ​my role and maybe if I score more goals like this my role may change, who knows,” Undav said.

Germany ​had an early chance through forward Nick Woltemade, who has struggled for form at Newcastle United this season but got the nod to start instead of Undav.

They had Ghana firmly on the back foot when Kai Havertz converted a first-half stoppage-time penalty to give the hosts a deserved lead, ​and they had a chance to grab a second goal when Woltemade hit the crossbar with a header early.