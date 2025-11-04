Dembélé is fit to face Bayern Munich

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique says Ousmane Dembélé is fit enough to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ballon d’Or winner Dembélé has only recently returned to the side following a right hamstring injury sustained while playing for France in September.

TV cameras picked up Dembélé clutching the back of his right leg and telling a teammate “my hamstring hurts, it really hurts” when the players celebrated in front of fans after a 1-0 home against Nice on Saturday.

“I never take any risks with any player. But Ousmane is fit, he has done all the training sessions in the last two weeks, and he has taken part in the last two matches,” Luis Enrique said. “He has improved his condition, and of course tomorrow he will play. Tomorrow we will decide for how long (he plays).”

PSG face a Bayern side which has won all 15 matches this season in all competitions.

“We have difficulty winning two, three or four matches in a row,” Luis Enrique said. “Fifteen matches is incredible, they have a lot of merit.”