Delhi swimmer Tokas wins 4 medals at Nat’ls

new delhi: The Swimming Federation of India successfully organised the 21st National Masters Swimming Championship 2025 from November 21 to 23 at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad. The event witnessed remarkable participation and competitive spirit from master swimmers across the country.

In this prestigious championship, Delhi’s international swimmer Tarun Tokas delivered an outstanding performance, securing a total of four medals: two gold medals in the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley; two silver medals in the 100m Freestyle and 4×50m medley relay.