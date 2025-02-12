Delhi Open: Mukund rallies against Wayenburg

Bhubaneswar: India’s Sasikumar Mukund rallied from a set down to defeat France’s Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg 4-6 6-2 6-0 and advance to the Round of 16 at the Delhi Open here on Tuesday.

Fresh from India’s Davis Cup World Group I Playoff victory over Togo recently, Mukund started his opening-round match in the tournament on the back foot against the Frenchman, who entered the main draw as a ‘lucky loser’ from qualifying.

However, the Indian relied on a strong service game in the second set, winning 6-2

after converting three of

four break points. Carrying the momentum forward,

Mukund completely dominated the decider, breaking his opponent three times to seal a commanding 6-0 final-set victory.

Wildcard Ramkumar Ramanathan showed glimpses of a fightback but fell 2-6 6-2 0-6 to Dalibor Svrcina of the

Czech Republic.