Delhi hosts unveiling of Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025

New Delhi: In the crisp embrace of Delhi’s winter, the Press Club of India buzzed with excitement as the first edition of the Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025, also known as the Namsai Marathon, was officially announced.

Scheduled for February 9, next year, the event is set to be India’s most scenic run, inviting both runners and travelers to experience the breathtaking charm of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh.

The event’s announcement was marked by the unveiling of its official jersey in the presence of dignitaries including Ninong Ering, MLA, and Abu Tayeng, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs. This year’s theme, “Marathon & Namsai Tourism,” emphasizes the region’s pristine landscapes and vibrant cultural heritage.

Set against the backdrop of the Golden Pagoda, an example of Thai-inspired architecture and a cultural landmark of Namsai, the marathon offers a unique blend of endurance, scenic beauty, and spirituality. The event will also showcase traditional tribal performances, local cuisine, and eco-conscious practices, aiming to highlight Namsai’s unique identity.

The marathon features four categories designed for participants of all ages and fitness levels- full marathon (42 km) Rs 2,00,000prize money (18+ years) Half Marathon (21 km) Rs 1,50,000 prize money (18+ years), standard run (10 km) Rs 1,00,000 prize money (18+ years), fun Run (5 km): INR 20,000 prize money (all ages). The marathon is part of a larger vision to boost Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism landscape. By integrating adventure sports like kayaking and bamboo rafting, the region is positioning itself as a hub for eco-tourism and sustainable travel. The Golden Pagoda Marathon celebrates fitness, resilience, and community, set amidst Namsai’s stunning landscapes. Organized as a government initiative, the event promotes an active lifestyle while showcasing the cultural and natural treasures of Arunachal Pradesh. Whether for seasoned runners or adventure seekers, the marathon aims to leave participants with lasting memories through its #DilSeNamsai movement.