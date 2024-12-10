Delhi FC pip Sreenidi Decan 1-0, Inter Kashi hold Real Kashmir

Hyderabad: Delhi FC lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a well-deserved and hard-fought 1-0 win against Sreenidi Deccan FC, who missed out on a chance to go atop the 12-team I-League table here on Monday.

As a result, Sreenidi Deccan remained in fifth spot with six points from four games while Delhi FC climbed to 10th place with four points from as many games.

In another match, Inter Kashi drew 1-1 with Real Kashmir to remain on top of the table due to better goal difference +5 compared to Snow Leopards (+3). Both teams have eight points.

In the opening game of the day, Deccan suffered second loss of the season.