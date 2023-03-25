Delhi Capitals: Lack of Indian pace firepower remains a concern

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant’s absence considerably reduces Delhi Capitals’ chances in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League as the fear factor associated with the franchise won’t be there this time round.

What could affect the Ricky Ponting-coached side even more is the lack of quality Indian pacers in the team, which will start its campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

While Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav’s form will boost DC’s morale, not being able to find an ideal Indian replacement for Pant will certainly give the think tank sleepless nights.

One thing that could turn out to be a disadvantage for Delhi Capitals is the ‘Impact Player’ rule as some of their veterans are not up to scratch in terms of being an X-factor either with bat or ball.

To be honest, DC’s success will depend more on their four overseas players than the Indian talent that’s there in its cupboard.

The presence of three foreigners with ability to win games singlehandedly is DC’s biggest plus point. Mitchell Marsh could be the enforcer in the powerplay and his power-hitting in top three is something that DC will bank upon. If he could slip in an over or two, all the more better.

David Warner, since the time he started playing IPL has rarely had a bad season save one where he fell foul with the Sunrisers Hyderabad management.

Anrich Nortje is one of the scariest pacers in world cricket and with an average speed of 150 clicks, he will be dangerous on most days, although there is a likelihood that the batters would use his pace to good effect on smaller grounds.

Rishabh Pant’s absence cannot be compensated and head coach Ricky Ponting during the media session was very clear that he can’t “joke” or “gloss over” the fact that Pant is irreplaceable in this set-up as a No. 4 batter and also a leader.

The problem in Pant’s absence is the lack of an Indian second wicketkeeper, something the recruiters perhaps failed to factor in during the auction, as no one could have envisaged a horrific accident for the world’s numero uno keeper-batter.

DC has Phill Salt in its roster and he is a very useful T20 cricketer with a good record in the little cricket he has played in the sub-continent (Pakistan). But paying an overseas keeper means that DC will not be able to use a specialist foreign bowler in the playing XI while fielding.

Hence it is imperative that keepers like Barinder Vivek Singh or Luvnith Sisiodia do well in trials and give them an option to play a foreign bowler like Mustafizur Rahaman, who is brilliant at the death.

For Prithvi Shaw, this edition could be an acid test as he has the chance to get rid of all the negative perceptions that have followed him since he found stardom as an India U-19 captain five summers back.

His contemporary Shubman Gill has become a star in the senior team set-up and Shaw, who is supremely talented, would love to make the best use of it. Ponting feels that his ward is working hard enough and he could see a spark in him like never before. This could be a season of redemption for Shaw.

Pace bowling is one department where DC is really short on quality in terms of Indian players. With Avesh Khan going to LSG and Shardul Thakur traded to KKR, DC will have to depend on Nortje and Mustafizur in the pace and seam bowling department.