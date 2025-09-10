Delhi boy wins 4 medals at Asian swimming event

new delhi: A Class III student of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, has won one silver and three bronze medals for India at the Asian Open School Swimming Championship 2025 (short course) held in Bangkok on September 6-7.

Competing in the Under-8 category at his first international event, the eight-year-old Mehranshveer Singh Tokas claimed a silver medal in the 4x50 metres mixed freestyle relay, and three bronze medals in the 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly and 25m butterfly. Around 25 children from across India had been selected to participate in the championship. “This feels like a dream come true and marks my first step towards the 2032 Brisbane Olympics,” the young swimmer said. He credited his father, Tarun Tokas, for his guidance and encouragement. “Behind my success lies his sacrifice and unwavering support.”

Tarun himself had represented India at the 24th World University Games held in Bangkok in 2007, making the family’s return to the Thai capital significant. Mehranshveer also trains under the mentorship of his grandfather, Mahender Tokas, an Asian medallist, at the DDSC Club, with additional coaching support from Pankaj Rathi, Sachin, and Deepanshu Dahiya.