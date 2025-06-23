Definitely no politics, but open to coaching India: Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata: Former skipper Sourav Ganguly has categorically ruled out entering politics, but says he is not averse to coaching the Indian team.

Ganguly, who will turn 53 this July, was the Team Director of Delhi Capitals between 2018-19 and 2022-24.

“I never really thought about it because I got into different roles,” Ganguly told PTI in a free-wheeling podcast interview when asked if he would like to coach the Indian team.

“I finished (competitive cricket) in 2013 and then became Board (BCCI) President,” said Ganguly, noting that his biggest contribution to Indian cricket in that role was to promote women’s cricket.

When suggested that he could have contributed more by becoming India coach, Ganguly said: “We’ll see what the future holds. I’m just 50 (53), so let’s see what happens. I’m open to it. We’ll see where it goes,” the veteran cricket.

One thing he is not getting into is politics. Asked if he would like to join a political party ahead of West Bengal assembly elections in 2026, Ganguly said with a smile: “ I am not interested.” Asked which party he would like to join if he has a choice, Ganguly said he has never thought about that. “It’s not as easy as you say. I get the opportunity (to enter politics) every year but I don’t think that’s my cup of tea. I have no interest in politics, I just observe because a country and a states’ progress is directly attached to people who run it.”

Ganguly was all praise for incumbent coach Gautam Gambhir, who he feels, has picked up pace as coach since Champions Trophy victory in Dubai earlier this year.

“Gautam is doing a good job. He started off a little slow, losing to Australia and New Zealand, but he picked up with the Champions Trophy. This is going to be a big series” Ganguly said.