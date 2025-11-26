Defiant Jadeja won’t lose sleep over sereis defeat

Guwahati: Battle-hardened all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said the looming series defeat to South Africa will have no bearing on India’s next Test assignment in Sri Lanka in August next year, stressing that forcing a draw in the second Test would be akin to a “win” for the young side.

India are all set to lose the two-Test series against South Africa as it would be impossible to chase down a target of 549 on the final day.

“I don’t think it will affect the next series. But, as a cricketer, nobody wants to lose the series, especially in India. So, hopefully, we will try our best cricket. We will try to put our best foot forward tomorrow,” Jadeja, who has a match-haul of seven wickets, said. agencies