Defending Olympic gold in Paris will be tough, maintaining form for long is challenging: Neeraj

Gurugram: Neeraj Chopra has been in sizzling form in season 2023, winning almost everything on offer, but the star athlete has no qualms in admitting that defending his gold medal at Paris Olympics will be a huge challenge since maintaining top form on a consistent basis is not easy.

Chopra said it is not wise to write off two-time world champion (2019 and 2022) Anderson Peters of Grenada, who has endured a miserable season as he struggled to touch even 80m mark.

Peters was one of the medal favourites, going into Tokyo Olympics but he could not even qualify for the finls.

“Defending my Olympic gold medal could be tough because there is pressure and expectations from the people. Maintaining top form for many years is challenging but my endeavour will be to prepare in the best possible way and give my best in Paris,” Chopra told PTI in an interview.

“Peters was not in good form but we can’t say anything for next year.

One year is a long time and everybody will try to be in best of fitness and form. I was injured in 2019 and could not play the whole year.

“Every player faces injuries and downward turn in performance. Competition will be tough in Paris Olympics and also in other competitions.”

The 25-year-old Chopra was on Thursday inducted as the new and first non-cricket Laureus Goodwill Ambassador. He was joined by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who has been Laureus Goodwill Ambassador since 2017.

Chopra defended his Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou earlier this month with a season’s best throw of 88.88m, which was his fourth career-best effort. He emerged winner in an enticing battle with compatriot Kishore Jena who won the silver medal.

Asked if he can visualise two Indians standing on the podium in Paris, he said, “It is difficult to say, it will not be easy. But if we (him and Jena) keep on doing well and give our best, if not next year, it can happen in future competitions.”

Chopra said athletes looking for quick results must realise that there are no shortcuts to success and resorting to certain practices will only close the road for them.

While he did not say it in as many words, Chopra’s message could be for dope

offenders.