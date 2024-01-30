Deepti Sharma rises to joint 2nd among bowlers in T20I rankings

Dubai: India’s Deepti Sharma rose one place to joint second while team-mate Renuka Singh also moved up a spot to 10th in the latest ICC women’s T20I bowling rankings issued on Tuesday. Deepti’s rise was largely due to South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba dropping three places from earlier second to fifth after one wicket from two games against Australia.

Similarly, Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal took the joint second spot with Deepti after moving up one place. England’s Sarah Glenn was at fourth after rising a rung.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintained a healthy lead at the top of the T20I rankings for bowlers.