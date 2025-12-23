Deepti is No.1 T20I bowler

Dubai: Star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Tuesday rose to the top of the ICC women’s T20I bowling rankings for the first time in her career.

The 28-year-old’s haul of 1 for 20 in the opening T20I of their home series against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam was enough for the off-spinner to overtake Australia fast bowler Annabel Sutherland, pipping her by one rating point to sit at the top of the table with 737 points. Pacer Arundhati Reddy has climbed up five places to be 36th while spinner Shree Charani is up 19 places to 69th. Jemimah Rodrigues, who was adjudged the Player of the Match in Visakhapatnam for her unbeaten 69 off 44 balls, moved up five spots to ninth among T20I batters while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana continues to

be the top-ranked Indian.