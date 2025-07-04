Deepti credits long training period ahead of England tour

London: India women’s team has benefitted from a nearly month-long preparatory period in Bengaluru and England, which has helped them acclimatise well to the conditions, all-rounder Deepti Sharma said on Friday.

The Indian players underwent a 25-day camp in Bengaluru before arriving in England

eight days ahead of their five-match T20I series. They currently lead the series 2-0, having won the first two matches by 97 runs and 24 runs respectively.

“The conditions were somewhat similar during the camp in Bengaluru. It was windy and we got help to adjust to this weather,” Deepti told the media on the eve of the third T20I at The Oval.

“We came here one week or so before the series, everyone was able to adapt well and the practice matches also helped in getting used-to to the conditions. The youngsters were

benefitted from it.