Deepti 2nd in T20I rankings

Dubai: Indian spinner Deepti Sharma stood on the cusp of becoming the No. 1 bowler in the ICC women’s T20I rankings for the first time in her career after moving within eight rating points of the spot by rising to second in the latest list. Deepti has been inside the top 10 rankings for T20I bowlers for the majority of the last six years, but the 27-year-old has never held the top position “despite the fact she has maintained great consistency in

recent times.”