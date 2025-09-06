Deepika seeks individual glory at Archery World Championships

Gwangju (S korea): In the twilight of her career, seasoned Deepika Kumari will yet again chase an elusive World Championships medal as India are set to showcase their next generation, led by 15-year-old Gatha Khadake, at the prestigious tournament beginning here Saturday.

Pune’s Gatha has been the breakout star of Indian archery this year after shining in the national trials in June with a record 686 points -- the highest recurve qualification score across genders -- and sealed her place in the senior team.

Her presence alongside the seasoned Deepika and Ankita Bhakat has set the stage for the past and future competing shoulder to shoulder.

Gatha and 16-year-old Sharvari Shende, who recently became the U-18 world champion, had impressed at the trials but only the top three earned berths for Gwangju.

Deepika, who topped the trials, was joined by Ankita and Gatha to form India’s three-member recurve women’s squad. For Sharvarai, who had made her

senior debut at the Madrid World Cup in July, the cut proved too steep, though she remains one of India’s brightest prospects.

Gatha, too, debuted in Madrid in July, making the pre-quarterfinals after upsetting Chinese Taipei Olympian and World Cup medallist Chiu Yi-Ching. Her last-16 finish was the best among Indian women in that event, even ahead of Deepika and Ankita.

Sharvari, meanwhile, claimed the Under-18 world title in Winnipeg, defeating two Koreans en route to gold, and joined Deepika and Komalika Bari as India’s only junior world champions. For 31-year-old Deepika, post motherhood, the World Championship offers another shot at the one medal missing from her cabinet along with the Olympic prize.Since her first appearance in 2011, the most decorated Indian archer has only managed team silvers.