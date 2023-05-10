Deepak, Hussamudin, Nishant assure best-ever medal haul for India for World Championships

Boxers Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) scripted history as they ensured India’s best-ever haul of three medals by storming into the semi-finals of the men’s World Championships here on Wednesday.

The quarterfinal wins mean the three pugilists will take home at least a bronze medal each.

India’s previous best show came in 2019 edition when Amit Panghal clinched an unprecedented silver and Manish Kaushik grabbed a bronze medal.

Kicking off the proceeding for India, Deepak defeated Nurzhigit Diushebaev of Kyrgyzstan by a 5-0 unanimous verdict to continue his scintillating run in the flyweight category, which will feature at the Paris Olympics.

Such was the Indian’s domination that the referee was forced to give Diushebaev two standing counts in the latter stages of the bout.

“Our plan was to play from left and play from afar. My confidence has increased since I have reached the semifinal,” Deepak said. Fighting from a distance, Deepak looked for opportunities to land clean and accurate punches. Trailing 0-5, Diushebaev started the second round on an aggressive note but Deepak put up a solid defence and counter attacked with combination of punches.

One such onslaught led the referee to give Diushebaev his first eight count.

Having taken the opening two rounds, Deepak was more defensive in the final three minutes. He boxed smartly, landing jabs whenever he got the opportunity. He will now face B. Bennama of France in the semi-finals on Friday.

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamundin then had to toil hard as he eked out a 4-3 split decision win in a close fight against J Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.