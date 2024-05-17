Decision to retire driven by instinct: Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri on Friday said his decision to retire after next month’s World Cup qualifier against Kuwait was driven by instinct and he would like to take a “sabbatical” after completing his obligations in the domestic circuit.

Chhetri, 39, announced his decision to retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6, bringing the curtains down on a 19-year career during which he became India’s top goal-scorer with 94 strikes.

He will leave the scene as India’s most-capped player, having competed in 151 matches after his swansong contest.

“The retirement decision was not because of physical aspect. I am still very fit, running, chasing, defending, the hard

work is not difficult. The reason (of the decision) is the mental part which the difficult part,” said Chhetri during a virtual interaction from Bhubaneswar.

“It started with the instinct which I cannot explain why it came because I even don’t know. When the instinct came that this is the time for me to stop, then I started thinking about a lot of things.

It (retirement decision) was not easy, it took some time. But I am at peace, I took the right decision.”

Chhetri said he has given his best for the team and it’s the right time to walk away.

“It is of prime importance to me that I bring value to the team. Sometimes it might happen because of what we have become, that I am still tied by the team and that is something which I never wanted. When you grow older, a lot of priorities change.

“In terms of numbers, in terms of GPS vests (to monitor fitness of players), in terms of what I bring to the table, till the time I am in the national team I wanted that I have some value.

“When you are in prime, you add more value when you are not in much of form you have less value but it keeps going. But now I came to a stage where I really wanted to leave the national team and I know I am leaving in a very nice stage because there are so many players who are going to do well.”