Debutant Webster wary of Bumrah’s wizardry, says Indian skipper will pose big threat

Sydney: Debutant all-rounder Beau Webster feels facing ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be an enormous challenge on the SCG pitch which is helping seamers, and the Australian did not place his finger on an ideal first innings score.

India were all out for 185 and then Australia lost Usman Khawaja off the last ball of the day to Bumrah to end at 9/1.

“Think there’s definitely a method to go about batting on this wicket. But Jasprit is a world class bowler and no doubt he’s going to challenge our whole batting group. He’s phenomenal with his lengths and lines, it is going to be tough on a wicket that will offer a fair bit for him,” Webster said.

He said getting India out for a total less than 200 on a seamer-friendly track was a commendable effort.

“It was a pretty seamer-friendly track and most of the day the ball stayed pretty new with the grass coverage. It is not an abrasive square either. So, the plan was to bowl a little bit fuller and entice those front foot defences and front foot drives. Thought Scotty (Boland) was excellent, he’s been unbelievable since he came back into the team and saw why he’s a world class bowler. Thought all the bowlers were really good today to bowl them out for 200,” he said.

Webster said the degree of seam movement for a few deliveries was way more pronounced and hence they beat the bat regularly.

The 31-year-old was all praise for Boland and said the pacer can find a way to get wickets on any surface and when there is help on offer, he is on par with the best in business. “If there’s anything in the wicket he finds it and if there’s nothing in the wicket he still manages to find a way through,” he said.