Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics

Paris: India’s HS Prannoy started off his maiden Olympic badminton campaign in style with a straight-game win against lesser-ranked Fabian Roth of Germany in men’s singles competition here on Sunday.

The 32-year-old from Kerala, who was down with chikungunya for almost two weeks ahead of the Paris Games, gave a good display of fitness and showed his mettle during the 21-18 21-12 win over Roth in a group K encounter that lasted 45 minutes.

He will next face Le Duc Phat of Vietnam on Wednesday in the second and final group match.

“When you’re in the winning side of it, I think it feels great. Yes, it started off a little patchy. I think the atmosphere is electric out there. So to kind of suddenly get into that tournament mode is not easy,” said Prannoy after his match.

“I think I’ve seen a lot of players struggling out there in the first matches. Yeah, but happy that I could kind of push through that first game and wrap it up in straight sets.”

Prannoy was tested by the world No. 82 Roth, who engaged the Indian in some quality rallies. After an initial duel, Roth was up 14-11 at one stage but an alert Prannoy upped the pace to make it 19-17.

A sharp smash gave him two game points and he converted them after his opponent erred at the net.

Prannoy, who had won bronze medals at the World Championships and the Asian Games last year, looked more at ease in the second game as he found his range and constructed the rallies well to move to 7-3.

Prannoy’s net game, attacking shots and deft touch helped him to move to 16-11 in a jiffy. A backhand stroke handed the Indian eight match points and he sealed the affair after Roth sprayed a shot

wide.