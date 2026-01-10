De Klerk completes the job

Navi Mumbai: South African star Nadine de Klerk’s stunning all-round show powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a sensational three-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) here on Friday.

The 25-year-old all-rounder snapped four wickets for 26 runs, helping RCB restrict MI to 154 for 6 after opting to field, and then snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, hitting unbeaten 63 off 44 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes) in a dramatic run chase.

Chasing 155 for a win, RCB were 137 for 7, needing 18 runs from the final over. De Klerk hit a six and a four from the third and fourth deliveries, needing eight runs from the last two balls. She struck a six off the penultimate delivery and then despatched the last ball from Nat Sciver-Brunt for a four to complete a dramatic win.

RCB reached 157 for 7 in 20 overs with Prema Rawat also remaining not out on 8.

For MI, Nicola Carey and Amelia Kerr grabbed two wickets apiece while Nat Sciver-Brunt, Shabnim Ismail and Amanjot Kaur picked up one each.RCB suffered a batting collapse after strong show from openers Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris in a match that saw fortunes fluctuate.

RCB were 47 for 2 at the end of the fifth over but collapsed to 65 for 5 in the eighth over, losing three quick wickets in 2.4 overs.

Harris (25 off 12 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (18 off 13 balls) hit a four each off Sciver-Brunt in the first over, and then repeated the same against Shabnim Ismail as RCB raced to 20 for no loss at the end of the second over.

But the third over was even more damaging for MI as the RCB opening pair helped themselves with 20 runs off a hapless Nicola Carey. Harris hit a six and a four while Mandhana struck two boundaries.

Mandhana looked to be in good touch but suddenly got out in the fourth over. Shabnim Ismail denied her any run in the first four balls of the fourth over and the Mandhana went for a shot in the fifth only to hand a catch to the mid on fielder.

Next over Harris was also out in a rather soft dismissal off the bowling of Sciver-Brunt. Harris checked her shot off a slower delivery and ended up offering a fairly regulation catch at long on. RCB lost two big wickets in quick succession.

After that, Dayalan Hemalatha (7), Richa Ghosh (6) and Radha Yadav (1) got out in a hurry to leave RCB in trouble.

RCB were 75 for 5 at the halfway mark, needing 80 runs from 60 balls. De Klerk kept the RCB fight going but wickets falling around her.