DC win humdinger despite Richa heroics, go on top of table

New Delhi: Richa Ghosh hit two monstrous sixes but paid the price for her poor fitness as Delhi Capitals found her short of crease to win a cliffhanger against Royal Challengers by a solitary run in the Women’s Premier League on Sunday.

Needing 17 off last over to reach a target of 182, Richa, who blasted 51 off 29 balls, smote left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen

for a 78 metre straight six and another

maximum off the penultimate delivery to bring the equation down to two runs off the final delivery.

However Richa, not exactly known for being the fittest among Indian cricketers despite

brute power in her strokes, wasn’t fast enough to beat Jonassen, who whipped the bails off in a flash to restrict RCB to 180 for 7.

DC, with their fifth win, are now on 10 points and lead the table due to superior net run-rate (+0.918) compared to Mumbai Indians (+.343).

Needing 28 off final two overs, Shikha Pandey conceded couple of boundaries but removed Georgia Wareham, leaving left-arm spinner Jonassen to defend 17 in the final over.

Earlier, Jemimah Rodrigues displayed her complete mastery over slow bowlers with a 26-ball half-century that propelled Delhi Capitals to a competitive 181 for 5 in 20 overs.

However, young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil grabbed four for 26 in her four overs and was brilliant at the

business end of the DC innings to put brakes on the home team’s scoring.