DC look to shake off RCB hangover as KKR visit

kolkata: The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is bracing for a compelling IPL encounter tomorrow as Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders in the 48th match of the 2025 season.

The clash presents a stark contrast in fortunes with an in-form DC looking to solidify their top-four chances against a KKR desperately seeking a turnaround.

DC have emerged as a formidable force this season, showcasing impressive consistency with six victories in their nine outings and a total of 12 points, making them strong contenders for a playoffs berth. On the other hand, KKR find themselves in a precarious situation. With a mere three wins in nine matches, they are currently languishing in the seventh position with just seven points. Their campaign has been riddled with inconsistencies, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the remaining fixtures.

KKR’s batting line-up will rely heavily on the opening pair of Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Narine has shown glimpses of what he can do on his day, but Gurbaz needs to fire in this match. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been their leading run-scorer with 271 runs, striking at 146, and will likely hold the crucial No. 3 position. But he seems to falter in crucial moments, something he would like to rectify tomorrow.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi will continue to be the impact player, while Andre Russell and Rovman Powell could both find themselves drafted into playing XI with Rinku Singh.

Speculation is rife that KKR might consider bringing in Moeen Ali to inject stability and experience into the middle-order, but trading which foreign player is the question.

KKR’s bowling attack will be spearheaded by the trio of Varun Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy, each having claimed 11 wickets in nine games.

Meanwhile, DC will be eager to bounce back after their setback against RCB. Their opening pair is expected to feature Abhishek Porel, alongside the returning Faf du Plessis. Karun Nair will likely bat at No. 3.

The spotlight for DC will undoubtedly be on KL Rahul, who has been in stellar touch, accumulating 364 runs in eight innings at an impressive average of 60 and a strike-rate of 146. His three half-centuries and 16 sixes indicate a welcome return to form for the stylish right-hander. Axar Patel will anchor the middle-order alongside Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma. The Capitals’ bowling attack will be led by Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav will be the key bowler for DC, having taken 12 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.55.