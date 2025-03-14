DC all set for final after break: Rodrigues

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues emphasised that the long gap between the last league match and the Women’s Premier League final has revitalised the team, and said it will work to her side’s “advantage” in the title clash.

The Capitals have qualified for their third straight WPL final after Mumbai Indians were defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last league match at Mumbai on March 11.

“It’s (the gap) actually working for our team. We’ve had a lot of team bonding sessions and at the same time, this WPL was a bit hectic for us. We did play back-to-back games, we traveled and we played too,”

Rodrigues said on Thursday. Rodrigues said the DC have had good training sessions in the last six days, and that will stand her team in good stead.

“So I think sometimes it’s nice to have this break and yes, you know, we’re ready for the finals, she said.”