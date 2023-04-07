DC aim for improved batting show against Rajasthan Royals

Guwahati: Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon IPL match, here on Saturday. Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games.

And when these talented but low on confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid 130 kmph, which is right up their alley.

However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either.

But the pattern of scores at the Barsapara Stadium suggests that batters get value for their shots and one can plonk his front-foot and hit through the line. Another aspect that might give some relief to DC could be the absence of dangerous Jos Buttler, who has got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after sustaining a bruise while taking a catch in the last game.

The bruised area with stitches is likely to remain sore and soft and it will be difficult to field even though batting with extra padding inside the gloves remain an option. In case Buttler is unable to play, Joe Root could be

an option.