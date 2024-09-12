Day 3: Afghanistan vs NZ Test abandoned due to rain

Greater Noida: There was no end to the rain woes that have plagued the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand here with the third day’s play also called off without a ball being bowled amid concerns that the entire match would be washed out.

The first two days of the game were called off due to a wet outfield, raising serious questions over the preparedness of the venue. Considering the inclement weather, the match officials did not take long to rule out any possibility of play on Wednesday. The toss is yet to take place for the game.