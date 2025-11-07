Dawn of new era? 2 overseas players join India camp under Khalid Jameel

Bengaluru: In what could mark a new beginning for Indian football, the game’s national federation AIFF has roped in two overseas-based players -- Ryan Williams and Abneet Bharti -- for the national camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in Dhaka on November 18. The move reflects a bold shift in approach by the federation, opening the door for Indian-origin players and those willing to give up foreign citizenship to represent the country.

The camp begins in Bengaluru on Thursday, with both players expected to join shortly.

If cleared, both players will join the squad in Dhaka for the November 18 qualifier in a development that could open the door for many more such aspirants and signal a new, inclusive phase for Indian football. Williams, a 31-year-old midfielder born in Perth represented Australia at U-20, U-23 levels and the senior team as a second half substitute during a friendly against South Korea in 2019.

He also represented English clubs Fulham and Portsmouth before joining former Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC in 2023. Earlier this year, he expressed his desire to give up his Australian passport and take up Indian citizenship and he recently got his Indian passport.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said the idea was first brought up by Indian star Sunil Chhetri during the national camp in Kolkata in May this year. “Sunil Chhetri gave the first information about Ryan Williams, who wants to play for India by giving up his Australian passport. From then on, the process started,” Chaubey said.

The federation then initiated the necessary paperwork with the government support.

Chaubey credited the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, particularly Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, for fast-tracking the process. “It’s a collective effort for expediting Ryan Williams’ passport process. Which usually takes lot of time (involving clearances from several Ministries and agencies),” Chaubey said.