Davis Cup: Togo no match for India

New Delhi: N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli were clinical in their effort before Karan Singh dished out an impressive show on debut as India thrashed Togo 4-0 in the playoff tie to keep their place in the Davis Cup World Group I here Sunday.

Starting the day with a 2-0 lead in pocket, India needed to win just one of the three matches of the day. The pair of Balaji and debutant Bollipalli did the job in the very first contest against M’lapa Tingou Akomolo and Hod’abalo Isak Padio. The Indians needed only 57 minutes to dispatch the Togo team 6-2 6-1 at DLTA Complex.

Togo replaced their best player Thomas Setodji with Akomolo due to an arm injury. It hurt them as Akomolo could not hold serve even once in the contest.

The tie already sealed, India expectedly handed debut to youngster Karan Singh in the first reverse singles. Watched by his coach Aditya Sachdeva, the 21-year-old raced to a 6-2 6-3 victory.

Both teams decided not to play the dead fifth rubber.

Surprisingly, it was Sasikumar Mukund who sat in the captain’s chair instead of Rohit Rajpal when Karan played.

Karan served extremely well, was aggressive in his returns and also wisely used the drop shots. Padio, who plays in the US Collegiate circuit, hit the ball well but Karan had better control and that made a huge difference in the outcome of the match.

Karan, who also trained at the now-shut National Tennis Centre (NTC) at DLTA, showed a lot of composure and did not let the occasion get to him.

The only blemish for Karan was dropping his serve in the fifth game of the second set.

Balaji was sensational with his serving. Playing percentage tennis, he lost just one point on his serve during the match.

It was a pretty straightforward show from Balaji and Bollipalli, who had won a Challenger together last year.