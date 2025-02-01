Davis Cup: Mukund back from wilderness

New Delhi: Sasikumar Mukund will aim for a winning return to the Davis Cup fold and redeem himself after serving an unannounced suspension as India will start firm favourites against lower-ranked yet gritty Togo in the World Group I playoff starting here from Saturday.

Much was expected from Mukund when he broke into the national scene a few years back, drawing praise even from the legendary Leander Paes but his progress was marred by injuries. If the struggle on the Tour and injuries were not enough, he courted controversy on his Davis Cup debut in September 2023 and then last year for his refusal to play for the country. However, better sense prevailed and the 28-year-old, who largely trains in Austria, made himself available for the tie against Togo.

It is now a perfect opportunity for Mukund in the absence of Sumit Nagal to win his first Davis Cup match. The rival players, except Thomas Setodji, are not even ranked. Rankings do not matter in the Davis Cup, yet they help when the opponents are not formidable. The stage is set for Mukund and he must take advantage.

He will open against Liova Ayite Ajavon, while Ramkumar Ramanathan will play the second singles against Setodji, who is ranked as low as 1,256 in the ATP rankings.