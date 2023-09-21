Davis Cup: India draw Pakistan once again

New Delhi: India have been drawn to play Pakistan in the World Group I Play-offs and the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on

Thursday made it clear that it won’t agree to shift their home tie to a neutral venue this time.

India had drawn Pakistan in 2019 also but due to “security concerns” the Asia/Oceania Group I tie was shifted to Kazakhstan, a neutral venue.

As a mark of protest, Pakistan’s top players Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan had opted not to play the tie in which rookies

Mohammed Shoaib, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Yousaf Khalil competed for them.

India had expectedly thrashed a weak Pakistan line-up 4-0. In a lop-sided contest, Pakistan won only seven games in the entire tie.

The ITF had agreed to shift the tie to a neutral venue in 2019 but it will be very tough for AITA

to convince the world governing body if the national federation pushes for a neutral venue.

Pakistan’s veteran player Aqeel Khan told PTI that they are hoping for the Indian team to travel to their nation.

“I hope they come and give us a chance to host,” Aqeel, 43, said.

Qureshi said, “Hopefully this time it will be played in Pakistan.”

Pakistan last week beat Indonesia 4-0 at home in the World Group II tie, played on grass courts in

Islamabad with Aqeel winning a singles and the doubles rubber.